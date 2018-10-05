BOSTON (CBS) – Dog owners in Boston are being warned of an outbreak of Leptospirosis in the city.

Boston Veterinary Care, which services the Animal Rescue League, sent out an email Friday alerting pet owners to “multiple confirmed cases of Leptospirosis in dogs throughout the city of Boston.”

The MSPCA also confirmed to WBZ-TV that multiple dogs with Leptospirosis are receiving emergency care.

Leptospirosis is a bacteria that can be life-threatening. It spreads through the urine of infected animals and can be transmitted to humans, putting people at risk for kidney damage and liver failure. The clinic’s email said in Boston, the bacteria is usually spread by rodents in the city’s parks and fountains.

Read: Centers For Disease Control Page On Leptospirosis

Dogs who have contracted Leptospirosis can have symptoms of fever, increased drinking and urination, vomiting, diarrhea, anorexia and weakness, the clinic said.

“We encourage all of our clients to contact our veterinarians at Boston Veterinary Care to discuss the Leptospirosis vaccine, or if you think your pet may be at risk for Leptospirosis,” the email read.