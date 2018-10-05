BOSTON (CBS) — If news that Kyrie Irving is committed to the Celtics long-term didn’t excite you enough, there are now rumblings that he’s trying to assemble a super team in Boston.

That is, one even more super than the potential wagon the Celtics currently have constructed. According to The Athletic’s Jay King, Irving has chatted with New Orleans Hornets star forward Anthony Davis about potentially bringing his brow to Boston.

Yes, we’re going down this road again. From King (subscription required):

Several league sources have said they believe Davis could end up either with the Celtics or Lakers if the Pelicans were to move him. If he landed with the Celtics, he’d be reunited with former Team USA teammate Irving. The two have already spoken about what it would be like to play together in Boston, according to a league source.

Davis has been a long-rumored target of the Celtics, thanks in large part to Danny Ainge’s treasure trove of tradeable assets. The 25-year-old is eligible for a super-max extension from New Orleans after this season, but if the Hornets continue to fester in mediocrity in the NBA’s stacked Western Conference, he could turn it down and force New Orleans’ hand.

And that’s where Ainge is always ready to swoop in. Landing the 6-foot-10 Davis would cost a pretty penny, and the talks would likely start with the Sacramento Kings pick in next summer’s draft. Boston will get Sacramento’s selection as long as it isn’t the No. 1 overall pick, one of four potential first-rounders the team could have to dangle. A collection of those picks, plus young talent like guards Terry Rozier, Marcus Smart and last year’s first-round pick, Robert Williams, would likely get the conversation started between Boston and New Orleans. In all likelihood, Jaylen Brown would also have to be part of a deal, in addition to other contracts to match Davis’ salary. Ainge would probably laugh off any requests for Jayson Tatum, but for a player like Davis, just about anyone should be considered.

But then there’s that other Nugget that King included, which is Davis could end up in Los Angeles with LeBron James. The two have the same agent, and if LeBron wants a player on his team, he’s going to do everything he can to make it happen. The Lakers also have a solid collection of young talent they could send to New Orleans, so Davis to Boston is no layup.

Rumors of Davis to the Celtics were always viewed as a long shot, but if Irving (whom the Celtics acquired from Cleveland when he demanded a trade) can sell him on joining forces and building something special in Boston, the odds increase greatly. It’s still a long, long way from even potentially happening, but the dream lives on.