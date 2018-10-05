FOXBORO (CBS) — Celebrity restaurateur and TV personality Guy Fieri made an appearance on the New England Patriots sideline Thursday night, much to the delight of Twitter.

Most fans tweeting about the surprise sighting of “the mayor of Flavortown” considered Fieri a good luck charm against the Indianapolis Colts.

Guy Fieri on the sideline – Patriots by 100. pic.twitter.com/y6G94udUhI — Matt Lieberson (@m_lieberson) October 5, 2018

Guy Fieri is taking the pats to #flavortown tonight — RDJ (@notthefakeRDJ) October 5, 2018

Edelman’s back and Guy Fieri is on the Patriots sideline?! Game over. Patriots 42, Colts 6 pic.twitter.com/q0ls3poJNz — Kevin Butler (@kevinwbutler) October 5, 2018

Others just seemed a little confused.

Can you beLIEVE this picture exists pic.twitter.com/OENPtb7GJg — Laney (@layjay12) October 5, 2018

My mom [whispering into siri]: Why is Guy Fieri at the patriots game? — Molly Faye (@mollytrow) October 5, 2018

It may seem odd that the a guy so closely associated with “Donkey Sauce” would be welcome on the same sideline as healthy eating guru Tom Brady, but Guy Fieri has a history with the Patriots. He’s been part of Brady’s Best Buddies foundation. He also once reviewed pizza with wide receiver Julian Edelman, who later gave his gloves from his iconic Super Bowl LI catch to Fieri’s son.

While Fieri loves hanging with the Pats, they’re still not his No. 1 team. He tweeted #silverandblack during the game, affirming his allegiance to the Oakland Raiders.