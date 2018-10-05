BOSTON (CBS) – The final Senate vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will take place Saturday and Republicans have the votes they need for confirmation.

The key vote came from Maine Republican Senator Susan Collins. Her decision and Kavanaugh’s likely confirmation sparked protests across the country.

“Kavanaugh you are not above the law,” chanted demonstrators, their voices echoed through the streets of Boston. “Hey, hey, ho, ho, Kavanaugh has got to go.”

Demonstrators against Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court appointment marched from City Hall to the Boston municipal courthouse.

“We have a sickening culture of protecting rich boys and men at all costs,” one woman with a megaphone said.

Many of the signs were in support of Kavanaugh’s accuser Dr. Christine Blasey Ford or referenced the #metoo movement.

Jamie Grassman’s poster read, ‘He is unfit’ – taking issue with Kavanugh’s actions during the congressional hearing.

“He was partisan, reactive in a horrifying manner, had an agenda of his own,” Grassman said. “That person should not hold a position of that power over other people.”

Organizers supplied anti-Trump buttons. Many in the crowd echoed that sentiment.

“So, he gets to put people on the Supreme Court and that’s ridiculous. He didn’t win the popular vote,” said demonstrator Dan Goguen.

“Brett Kavanaugh is a young man and could be affecting our civil rights for decades so we just have to show up when we can,” said another demonstrator.

Sexual assault survivor Cynthia LaPan said she has three reasons to raise her voice; believing Ford, taking issue with Kavanugh’s temperament and justice.

“If an individual wishing to be a Supreme Court justice perjures himself then none of us can expect justice in our future,” said LaPan.

The anti-Trump group the Socialist Alternative organized the rally. They were handing out voter registration forms at the end of it.