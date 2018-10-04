NATICK (CBS) – Online furniture seller Wayfair is launching a holiday pop-up store in the Natick Mall.

The Boston-based retailer says it is “bringing the Wayfair brand directly to shoppers in a completely new format this holiday season.”

The shop in the mall’s center court will be open during mall hours from Nov. 1 to Jan. 2.

Inside, customers can shop a selection of tabletop and housewares items on display, buy gift cards, browse online products and make delivery orders. Wayfair employees will be there to answer questions and help with home improvement projects.

In August, Wayfair announced it is opening its first brick-and-mortar location in Kentucky early next year.

In addition to the Natick Mall location, Wayfair is launching another pop-up shop in Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey.