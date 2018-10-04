ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The Attorney General’s office is expected to release more details regarding a man who died in a shootout with police in New Hampshire after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Thirty-eight-year-old Douglas Heath was wanted on several outstanding warrants, including one for trafficking narcotics and another for fleeing from Maine troopers. Authorities say he led them on a chase before he crashed in Rochester in August.

They say when Heath got out of his car, there were an exchange of gunfire and he died at the scene. A gun was found next to him. No one else was hurt.

On Thursday, the Attorney General’s office will release police and private citizen video recordings of the armed encounter.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)