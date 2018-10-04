  • WBZ TVOn Air

ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The Attorney General’s office is expected to release more details regarding a man who died in a shootout with police in New Hampshire after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Thirty-eight-year-old Douglas Heath was wanted on several outstanding warrants, including one for trafficking narcotics and another for fleeing from Maine troopers. Authorities say he led them on a chase before he crashed in Rochester in August.

suv NH Attorney General To Release Video From Fatal Officer Involved Shooting

Scene of fatal police officer involved shooting in Rochester, NH (WBZ-TV)

They say when Heath got out of his car, there were an exchange of gunfire and he died at the scene. A gun was found next to him. No one else was hurt.

On Thursday, the Attorney General’s office will release police and private citizen video recordings of the armed encounter.

