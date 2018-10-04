FOXBORO (CBS) – New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft debuted his new sneakers Thursday morning.

Fans lined up to get the fifth edition of the shoes called the Air Force 1 Ultra Flyknit Low ‘RKK.’ They are specifically designed to celebrate Kraft’s 25th anniversary of owning the Patriots.

All Patriots coaches will have a pair for New England’s Thursday night game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Proceeds from the sale of the shoe will go toward the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Boston.

“This shoe will get us over $2 million to the Boys & Girls Club of Boston,” Kraft said. “So whenever you can do something you love, you wear it, and you can do good in the community, it’s a win all around.”

The shoes go on sale on the Nike website Friday at 10 a.m. for $160.