FOXBORO (CBS) – New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft debuted his new sneakers Thursday morning.

Fans lined up to get the fifth edition of the shoes called the Air Force 1 Ultra Flyknit Low ‘RKK.’ They are specifically designed to celebrate Kraft’s 25th anniversary of owning the Patriots.

rkk kraft sneakers Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Debuts His New Sneakers

Robert Kraft’s new sneakers. (WBZ-TV)

All Patriots coaches will have a pair for New England’s Thursday night game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Proceeds from the sale of the shoe will go toward the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Boston.

“This shoe will get us over $2 million to the Boys & Girls Club of Boston,” Kraft said. “So whenever you can do something you love, you wear it, and you can do good in the community, it’s a win all around.”

The shoes go on sale on the Nike website Friday at 10 a.m. for $160.

