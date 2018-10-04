BOSTON (CBS) — Here we go again. The Red Sox-Yankees rivalry is back on.

The two titans will square off in the ALDS, their first postseason matchup since that incredible 2004 ALCS (you know the one, when the Red Sox came back from 3-0). The top-seeded Red Sox took the regular season series 10-9, including a four-game sweep at Fenway Park in early August.

But the Yankees are healthy, and they are crushing the baseball. Aaron Judge is back, and both he and Giancarlo Stanton went deep in New York’s Wild Card game win over the Athletics on Wednesday night.

So should Red Sox fans be nervous heading into the best-of-five series? WBZ-TV Sports producer Scott Sullivan certainly thinks so, breaking down Boston’s biggest issues on the latest edition of “A Slice Of Sully.”

“I am scared to death, absolutely. I think a lot of Red Sox fans wanted to play the Yankees — but I’m not so sure about that now,” Sully told WBZ-TV’s Steve Burton.

The concern centers on the health of Game 1 starter Chris Sale. And the postseason struggles of David Price. And the ineffectiveness of the Red Sox bullpen. So much for those 108 wins in the regular season.

“It feels so shaky, so tenuous right now,” said Sully.

Boston starters have never won a postseason start. Maybe that will change starting Friday night.

Watch the full segment in the video above.