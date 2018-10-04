By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — One of these days, some years from now, a talented filmmaker will set out to document the downfall and demise of the mid-to-late 2010s Seattle Seahawks, The Dynasty That Never Was.

It’s going to be fascinating.

The opening scene, of course, will feature alternating shots of Russell Wilson throwing The Interception Heard ‘Round The World and shots of Earl Thomas waving his middle finger toward his own sideline while being carted to the locker room. The road to get there was a long one, but it was a direct route. It began with Darrell Bevell’s play call at the goal line and Pete Carroll’s approval, and it ended officially when the final surviving member of The Legion Of Boom flipped the bird to — well, most likely — his head coach.

That filmmaker, whoever he or she may end up being, will hopefully have the technology to properly simulate what would have happened to this budding Seahawks dynasty if Wilson had just been instructed to put the ball into the bread basket of one Mr. Marshawn Lynch. The Seahawks would have won that Super Bowl, becoming just the second franchise of the 21st century to win back-to-back championships. To be sure, keeping everything together would have been difficult from there, and there’s no guarantee that they’d continue that level of success.

Still, winning has a way of smoothing over problems. Maybe they would have made it back to a Super Bowl, and perhaps even won a third, putting them in some truly rarefied air. Or maybe not. We’ll never know.

But we do know that the Wilson threw the pass, Malcolm Butler made the pick, and the course of sports history was changed forever. For the Seahawks franchise, that sting may be lingering for a long time.

(Home team in CAPS; Wednesday lines)

NEW ENGLAND (-10) over Indianapolis

For the first time all year, a Thursday night game might actually resemble … a Thursday night football game.

The Colts are without their best offensive player, and they’ll all be a little bit googly-eyed as they still work to get over what their coach did to them in overtime on Sunday. Their coach is also four games deep into his NFL head coaching career and has to face Bill Belichick and Tom Brady on a short week.

The Patriots will probably be without Rob Gronkowski, but that hardly matters. The Patriots always win on Thursday night. And the Patriots always beat the Colts. Don’t hurt yourself trying to think too hard about this one.

Denver (Pick ‘Em) over NEW YORK JETS

I like to read up on most teams. You know, keep myself abreast of the goings-on around the league so that I know what I’m talking about … somewhat. But everything I tried to read about the Jets this week involved Isaiah Crowell and his butt-wiping touchdown celebration. It’s all anyone can talk about down there.

Get it together, everyone writing about the butt-wiping celebration.

(P.S. — To call back to the earlier Seahawks thoughts, Doug Baldwin did it better.)

Jacksonville (+3) over KANSAS CITY

This line is offensive. How dare this line. How absolutely dare this line.

PITTSBURGH (-3) over Atlanta

Kind of a season-altering weekend for these two teams.

The Falcons are 1-3 and are in a good division. Falling to 1-4 probably dims all division hopes and puts the Falcons at a long shot to even make the playoffs.

Steelers are 1-2-1, and dropping another home game is probably not what they’re looking for. Not in a season when they can’t even beat the Browns.

I suppose you do have to pick one of these teams. They can’t both lose. They could tie! But I initially leaned toward Atlanta, because Pittsburgh’s defense is so, so bad. Then I realized Atlanta’s defense is worse.

Steelers 86, Falcons 79.

Tennessee (-3.5) over BUFFALO

I feel like I am getting BAMBOOZLED with this line. Is somebody BAMBOZLING me? I don’t appreciate any bamboozlement in the middle of a week.

The Bills are averaging 132.5 passing yards per game. That’s INCREDIBLE. They have two passing touchdowns on the year.

How are the Bills only giving 3.5 points? What’s the rub here? I smell a rat.

CINCINNATI (-6.5) over Miami

The Bengals are scoring a ton of football points. They are putting football points on the football scoreboard. And as a result, they’re winning a lot of football games.

Baltimore (-3) over CLEVELAND

We need to stop it with the Cleveland Browns. I get it, they won a game. I get it, they got jobbed out of another win in Oakland.

But that was against Jon Gruden’s Raiders, which may be the most wayward team these eyes have ever seen. Big whoop.

Three points? Cut it out with the Cleveland Browns. Stop it. It’s not going to happen.

CAROLINA (-7) over New York Giants

Having an early bye must be terrible. As a team, you’re barely putting one foot in front of the other, and then you have to shut it down for a week. It’s got to be very comforting to know the New York Football Giants, who are bad, are coming to town to help ease you back into the swing of things.

Green Bay (-1) over DETROIT

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (-4.5) over Oakland

Minnesota (+3) over PHILADELPHIA

Arizona (+4.5) over SAN FRANCISCO

Los Angeles Rams (-7.5) over SEATTLE

HOUSTON (-3) over Dallas

Did you happen to see this?

The Top 15 TV shows for the month of September were all NFL games!

Who's ready for the October slate of games to kickoff? 🏈 pic.twitter.com/bNY8kCUSdv — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) October 3, 2018

People sure do love watching the Dallas Cowboys play football. Might as well just change “Sunday Night Football” to “Dallas Cowboys Football” and make it official. Like the Braves on TBS in the ’90s, the Cowboys can just be the team everybody can watch every week. No need to fight it anymore.

Washington (+6.5) over NEW ORLEANS

I already deeply regret this pick. It’s a Monday night party!!

Last week: 8-5-2

Season: 38-22-3

You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.