BRAINTREE (CBS) – There were no big winners in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, sending the combined jackpots of that game and the Mega Millions over $650 million.

The new Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is an estimated $253 million, with a cash option of $148.4 million. Wednesday night’s winning numbers were 41-53-59-63-66 with 3 as the Powerball.

Friday’s Mega Millions drawing has a jackpot of $405 million with a cash option of $235 million.

Both tickets sell for $2 each.