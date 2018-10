MARLBORO (CBS) – Authorities have closed the eastbound side of I-290 on Thursday after a serious crash.

State Police reconstruction teams responded to the scene to determine what caused the crash.

#MAtraffic Serious injury crash, I-290 EB in #Marlborough. Reconstruction working crash scene now. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/Dbdt6T4hKp — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 4, 2018

Details on possible injuries have not been released.

The crash appears to have involved two vehicles, an SUV and a sedan.

There were significant traffic backups on I-290 eastbound shortly before noon, when the crash occurred.