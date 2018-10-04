LAWRENCE (CBS) – Two Lawrence roommates were arrested after a bloody fight that police say started over burnt food.

Tuesday afternoon, Lawrence Police were investigating a crash when a passerby pointed out a man nearby who had blood on his hands. Officers discovered he had been stabbed several times.

The man, identified as 34-year-old Mike Delia, told police his roommate stabbed him. While providing medical attention, police found a loaded gun on the man.

While police spoke with Delia, his roommate arrived at Lawrence Police Department to report he had been assaulted. He was identified as Eddy Feliz-Cabreja, 21.

After an investigation, police discovered a fight between the two started over burnt food.

Feliz-Cabreja said he stabbed Delia in self-defense. He told police he was being “punched and grabbed by the throat” by Delia, who he alleges was threatening him with a gun.

Delia was charged with unlicensed possession of a firearm and other gun charges. He was arraigned Thursday from his hospital bed at Lawrence General Hospital.

Feliz-Cabreja was charged with assault and batter with a dangerous weapon. He was arraigned Thursday in Lawrence District Court.