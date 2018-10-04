LAWRENCE (CBS) — Thirty-five people are under arrest in and around Lawrence after a massive drug sweep.

The suspects now face federal drug, firearms and immigration charges.

More than 200 federal law enforcement agents from all over New England worked together on the sweep, U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said. During the course of the investigation, law enforcement bought or seized about 10 kilos of the deadly drug fentanyl.

“Simply put, efforts like ours today are about saving people’s lives,” Lelling said. “Every gram of heroin or fentanyl we take off the street is a gram that is not going to contribute to killing somebody.”

Lelling said that additionally, 13 criminal aliens were arrested by ICE “and will be processed administratively for removal from the United States.”