BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman couldn’t set foot inside Gillette Stadium for the first month of the season. Luckily, he had a fancy new place to train elsewhere.

Edelman spent time during his four-game PED suspension working out at the Celtics’ new training facility in Brighton, according to ESPN. He worked with the C’s training staff and, without the judgmental eyes of Alex Guerrero shooting daggers at him, used the weight room at the new, state-of-the-art Auerbach Center. Not a bad place to stay fresh ahead of his return to the Patriots, which happens Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts.

The always-competitive Edelman even found a way to keep his drive going, playing Celtics forward Gordon Hayward in Ping Pong. Hayward, a former high school tennis champ, claims to have beaten Edelman nine of the 10 times they played. But he admitted that Edelman has some pretty nice moves on the table.

“He’s a good player,” Hayward said via a text to ESPN. “I haven’t played against someone who moved like he did when he played. He was all over the place and low to the ground.”

Sounds just like Edelman on the football field.