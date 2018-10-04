BOSTON (CBS) – An apple a day may not keep the doctor away but may keep your wrinkles at bay. Scientists have found a compound in apples that can slow down the aging process.

Researchers in Minnesota tested 10 different flavonoids and found that one called fisetin was most effective at reducing the levels of aging cells in mice prolonging their lives and leading to better health.

The scientists caution that this is just a first step in a very long journey to find an effective treatment to slow aging in humans, but they say it’s a very important step.

Fisetin is found in many types of fruits and vegetables including apples, strawberries, onions, and cucumbers.