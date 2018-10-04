Whether you choose to eat salad because it’s delicious or nutritious, these are the 8 Greatest restaurants Phantom has found to go for the green.

sweetgreen

Multiple Locations

Kicking off the Great 8 is sweetgreen. With locations throughout Massachusetts, this national chain has changed the way people think about salads. All of their bowls are completely customizable, made by a long line of smiling servers tossing the perfect combination of veggies, dressings and a bunch of other goodies.

Connect With Phantom: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

The Feisty Greek

Norwood

The Feisty Greek in Norwood is a casual family restaurant serving souvlaki, gyros, moussaka, and pastichio fast and affordably. Of course they carry Greek salads, available in two different styles.

There is the traditional “American style” Greek salad, full of mixed greens and crumbled feta. For a truly authentic salad, order the Horatiki – tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, feta cheese, olive oil, oregano – but no lettuce.

Pressed

Burlington, Nashua

With locations in Nashua, NH and Burlington, Mass, Pressed is a fast casual concept that serves satisfying sandwiches, fresh squeezed juices and healthy breakfast options. For something that will make you feel good at lunch and dinner, they also have a serious selection of salads. There are inventive options like the Steakhouse Cobb loaded up with seared short rib, gorgonzola and avocado with a balsamic drizzle, or there is the owner’s favorite, the Asian Mandarin Miri with fresh grilled chicken, Mandarin oranges and carrots.

Seasons 52

Burlington, Chestnut Hill

Seasons 52 is a national chain with outposts locally in Burlington and Chestnut Hill. They feature a seasonal based menu, so you know you are always getting ingredients at the time of the year when they are best. Depending upon the season, you can get anything from organic baby spinach topped with caramelized pears, toasted walnuts and gorgonzola with a sherry walnut vinaigrette, to the artfully presented grilled flat iron steak that is shimmied out of a glass cylinder tableside.

Lambert’s

Dorchester, Westwood

With locations in Dorchester and Westwood, Lambert’s is a family owned spot that started as a produce market back in 1955. Since then, they have expanded to offer fresh-made sandwiches, generous calzones, and easily the biggest and best salad bar in the region, loaded with fresh veggies, fruits, and prepared salads.

Harvest Market

Swansea

Harvest Market in Swansea is a family run restaurant and retail shop serving dishes that are legit farm to table, with ingredients like peppers, cucumbers, zucchini and sweet corn grown right out back. You can be sure every last item on their salad and soup bar is as fresh as it gets.

Dig Inn

Boston

Dig Inn is a quick service spot that started in New York, and now has set up shops in Downtown Crossing and Back Bay. In the morning, the crowds come for farm fresh egg sandwiches on brioche, stoneground oats with fresh fruit, and creamy, colorful yogurt bowls. At dinner you can load up on sliced steak, charred chicken and sockeye salmon. In the afternoon, it’s all about salad and bowls featuring lots of seasonal vegetables.

Stone L’Oven

Multiple Locations

Rounding out the Great 8 is Stone L’Oven in Canton, Brewster and Newton. This upscale artisan pizza parlor specializes in hand tossed pies topped with everything from Buffalo Chicken and Bleu Cheese to their signature Sweet Potato and Bacon. No matter which pizza you choose, a salad is a must order – like their huge and hugely delicious Cobb Salad loaded with egg, avocado and Applewood bacon.

Watch Phantom Gourmet on Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30 and 11 a.m. on myTV38.