(MARE) – Grayson is a beautiful four year old Caucasian boy. Very sweet and loving, Grayson responds well to structure, routine and consistency. He loves to play outside by running ,climbing and swimming! He also enjoys playing with his trucks, cars, and puzzles.

Grayson attends Headstart full time. He receives speech therapy while in school. Grayson has a genetic disorder which may impact his cognitive development throughout his childhood. Due to his young age, the prognosis for his future growth and development remains uncertain, however he is receiving many supportive services. He is in need of a family who is open to working with outside providers and who will be committed to him unconditionally.

Legally freed for adoption, Grayson would do well in most any family constellation with or without children in the home. More importantly Grayson will need love, support, structure and a routine to progress to his fullest potential. He will need to maintain personal contact in the form of visits with his birth mom and sister at least three times a year. His present foster family would also like to be a continuing part of Grayson’s life.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.