SPENCER (CBS) – The Spencer town building inspector was on his way to a crosswalk to safely get across Main Street when he was hit at the corner of the parking lot and sidewalk. The driver left, but what happened later in the day had Bill Klansek, the building inspector, thanking that driver’s parents.

Surveillance video shows a busy Main St. late Wednesday morning and that video also shows a car plowing into Klansek. A few seconds later, he gets up and hobbles back to the parking lot.

“I just remember getting up and back off the road, but I didn’t feel the same when I got up,” said Klansek.

After a visit to the hospital, Bill is home recovering from bumps and bruises.

”I walked in front of this car, and he apparently didn’t see me and decided to keep on going,” said Klansek.

Officers figured out it was an Oldsmobile Alero car and visited several addresses owning that vehicle.

“He’s very conscientious and honest and he would never leave the scene of an accident,” said Melissa Demichele, the mother of the 18-year-old suspect.

Demichele did not want her face shown. After the officer’s visit, she spoke to her son, Anthony, who called police.

“He immediately called. He was very concerned. He wanted to know what happened. He wanted to know if the guy was alright. He really had no knowledge of having hit someone at all,” said Demichele.

Officers said the teen thought he hit the curb not a person.

“It’s unfortunate that it happened, again if he turned himself in I think it’s probably a tribute to the parents that they instilled the right values. I think that’s important, so if that’s how it’s went, I am happy,” said Klansek.

We relayed Bill’s sentiment which helped build another family up.

“I appreciate that a lot, you have no idea how much that means to me right now,” said Demichele.

Police gave the teen a criminal citation for leaving the scene of an accident with injury and failure to use in care in turning.