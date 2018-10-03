BOSTON (CBS) — There’s a chance Rob Gronkowski may actually play Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Patriots tight end was a limited participant in Wednesday’s “practice” and is listed as questionable for New England’s Thursday Night Football clash with the Colts. Gronkowski missed Tuesday’s session (the Patriots’ only actual practice of the week) with an ankle injury he aggravated in Sunday’s win. With the short turnaround this week, chances are Gronk won’t be suiting up come Thursday night’s kickoff.

But Wednesday’s “questionable” designation leaves the door open, at least just a little bit. That would be great for Tom Brady and the Pats, as Gronkowski has torched the Colts for 20 catches and six touchdowns in his five games against them — all New England wins.

Gronk is not alone on New England’s list of questionables for Thursday night, with seven other Patriots getting the designation:

DL Adam Butler (Knee)

WR Josh Gordon (Hamstring)

DL Geneo Grissom (Ankle)

TE Jacob Hollister (Chest)

LB Elandon Roberts (Calf)

CB Eric Rowe (Groin)

DT Danny Shelton (Elbow)

All of those players were limited in Wednesday’s practice. Tackle LaAdrian Waddle and linebacker Brandon King were both removed from the injury report on Wednesday.

Though it appears Bill Belichick’s mind games are in full swing, the Colts were much more informative on their injury report. Seven players have already been ruled out for Thursday night’s game, with six listed as questionable.

Indy wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and tight end Jack Doyle highlight the list of Colts who will not be playing against the Patriots:

OUT

TE Jack Doyle (Hip)

T Denzelle Good (Not Injury Related – Personal Matter)

WR T.Y. Hilton (Chest/Hamstring)

RB Marlon Mack (Hamstring)

CB Kenny Moore II (Concussion)

DT Hassan Ridgeway (Calf)

CB Quincy Wilson (Concussion)

QUESTIONABLE

T Anthony Castonzo (Hamstring)

S Clayton Geathers (Knee)

CB Nate Hairston (Ankle)

C Ryan Kelly (Hand)

LB Darius Leonard (Ankle)

K Adam Vinatieri (Right Groin)

The Patriots have won their last seven matchups with the Colts.