  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:alds game 1, Boston Red Sox, Local TV, MLB Playoffs, Sports News, Trot Nixon

BOSTON (CBS) — When the Red Sox open their postseason on Friday, an original dirt dog will be back in Fenway Park to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Former Red Sox left fielder Trot Nixon will toss out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of Game 1 of the American League Division Series. The Red Sox still don’t now who their opponent is, as they’ll face the winner of Wednesday night’s Yankees-Athletics Wild Card game.

trot nixon Trot Nixon Will Throw Out First Pitch For Red Sox Ahead Of ALDS Game 1

Former Red Sox outfielder Trot Nixon throws out the first pitch before Game 4 of the 2018 ALCS between the Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The North Carolina native and Wilmington resident will also be on hand before the game to collect money to benefit those affected by Hurricane Florence in his home state. The collection will take place from the time gates open at 5:32 p.m., through the second inning. Proceeds from the collection will benefit American Red Cross relief efforts in North Carolina.

Friday’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:32 p.m.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s