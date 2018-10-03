BOSTON (CBS) — When the Red Sox open their postseason on Friday, an original dirt dog will be back in Fenway Park to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Former Red Sox left fielder Trot Nixon will toss out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of Game 1 of the American League Division Series. The Red Sox still don’t now who their opponent is, as they’ll face the winner of Wednesday night’s Yankees-Athletics Wild Card game.

The North Carolina native and Wilmington resident will also be on hand before the game to collect money to benefit those affected by Hurricane Florence in his home state. The collection will take place from the time gates open at 5:32 p.m., through the second inning. Proceeds from the collection will benefit American Red Cross relief efforts in North Carolina.

Friday’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:32 p.m.