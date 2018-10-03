BOSTON (CBS) – Normally I don’t like to talk about the same topic two days in a row. But after Tuesday’s commentary about Donald Trump Jr’s comment that he’s more worried about his sons being hit with false accusations in the #MeToo era than he is about his daughters being sexually harassed, his father did him one better.

“It’s a very scary time for young men in America when you can be guilty of something that you may not be guilty of. This is a very difficult time. What’s happening here has much more to do than even the appointment of a Supreme Court justice. It really does. You could be somebody that was perfect your entire life, and somebody could accuse you of something. Doesn’t necessarily have to be a woman, but somebody could accuse you of something and you’re automatically guilty,” the president said Tuesday.

The most recent study I could find about rape allegations based on FBI data found that on average over a four-year period, less than six-percent of those claims were deemed false after an investigation.

By that standard, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s claims have a better than nine in ten chance of being true. But only the most extreme voices out there are claiming Judge Kavanaugh is automatically guilty, as the president put it, based on her charges. What I hear is calls for investigation, and justifiable skepticism over his spin-laden, credibility-challenged denials.

The truth is, young men who don’t assault or harass women have little to be afraid of. And the elevation of that concern over the real issues facing women tells you all you need to know about the people doing it.

