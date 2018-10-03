  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMWheel of Fortune
    02:07 AMJeopardy!
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Juli McDonald
Filed Under:Christmas, Juli McDonald, Norwood

NORWOOD (CBS) – This is no Halloween trick, a family in Norwood already has a big, bright display on their house counting down the seconds until Christmas.

Meet Pete Hatch and Cyndi Polvado — a couple crazy for Christmas. The couple found the countdown projector on clearance last year and actually wanted to put it up right away in January.

“We love Christmas, we love talking about Christmas, I don’t care that it’s October 3rd,” Pete Hatch.

xmas Norwood Couple Counting Down The Seconds Until Christmas

Countdown to Christmas on house in Norwood (WBZ-TV)

Since the device only counts down from 90 days, they had to wait until late September to unveil it. “I love all the decorations, I love all the Christmas music,” Cyndi said.

The reaction from Norwood neighbors has been a little ‘bah humbug,’ but nothing can dampen their holiday spirit.

“Nobody really commented that they enjoyed it,” Pete said. “The only comments we got were from people who thought it was too soon.”

norw Norwood Couple Counting Down The Seconds Until Christmas

Cyndi Polvado and Pete Hatch (WBZ-TV)

The rest of the family’s fake Christmas trees may be up sooner than later, but they’ll wait to cut down their real tree until after Thanksgiving like everyone else.

“We feel like we can be excited about both holidays. We love Thanksgiving also. Our house is decorated for the fall. But we’re also really excited about Christmas,” Pete says.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s