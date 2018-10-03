NEWTON (CBS) – Golfers from hackers to pros dream of the ultimate accomplishment, scoring a hole-in-one, but for most of them, it’s just not going to happen.

Well, for two members of the Newton North High School golf team, the dream came true big time. They each made holes-in-one during the same round and for one of them, the story doesn’t end there.

Pete Delmonico, a Newton North Junior, and Sean Fitzgerald a senior, started their golf careers young. “I started playing when I was 5 or 6,” says Sean. “I probably started really getting into it when I was 10 or 11,” adds Pete.

They’ve had a lot of great rounds, but Tuesday was one for the record books. It happened during a match at the Brae Burn Country Club in Newton. Sean chose his 8 iron on the par 3 fourth hole and let it rip. “It landed about 10 feet past the hole and it spun right back and disappeared. And we went crazy,” Sean remembers.

Two holes later it was Pete’s turn. “It was 138 and I just used a knock down 8 iron,” he says. And sunk it. “Then we looked at each other and just cracked up. The best part was we could see both of them go in, and it was so awesome,” Pete says.

What are the odds? 1.3-million to one, according to the National Hole-in-One Registry. “That was basically the pinnacle of our golfing careers for both of us. That was really cool,” says Sean.

Not quite the pinnacle. On Wednesday, during a tournament at Presidents Golf Course in Quincy, Pete did it again. A hole in one on the 4th. That was actually Pete’s third ace. The first was two years ago, the second was yesterday and the third today.