LOS ANGELES (CBS) – Actress Michelle Williams is set to star as astronaut Christa McAuliffe in a movie about the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster.

“The Challenger will follow the true story of McAuliffe, a New Hampshire high school teacher who was selected to join NASA’s Teacher in Space Project,” Deadline reported Tuesday.

McAuliffe, a Framingham native, was to become the first teacher in space. But excitement turned to horror as the Challenger exploded 73 seconds after liftoff on Jan. 28, 1986.

“We are more than humbled and extremely grateful for the opportunity to help tell the story of Christa McAuliffe and the Challenger mission,” producer Ben Renzo tells Deadline. “Christa McAuliffe’s legacy deserves the strength, courage, experience and humanity that Michelle Williams brings to the role.”

Williams has earned Academy Award nominations for “Brokeback Mountain,” “Blue Valentine,” “My Week With Marilyn” and “Manchester By The Sea.”

The movie is expected to start production in May 2019.