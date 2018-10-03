SALEM (CBS) – Prosecutors say an alleged child rapist threatened to kill his victims after a judge under fire for several controversial court decisions ordered him released on low bail.

Salem Superior Court Judge Tim Feeley ordered Salisbury resident Scott Smith on $1,000 bail. Smith was arraigned September 28 on charges of child rape and possession of child pornography.

According to the Newburyport News, Feeley ruled that Smith would be unlikely to re-offend while awaiting trial because he would be wearing a GPS bracelet.

Some have called for Feeley to be impeached in recent months due to his leniency. In one case Feeley did not sentence a convicted drug dealer to jail time. Feeley also lowered the bail of John Williams, who, after being released, allegedly murdered Maine Sheriff Deputy Eugene Cole in April.

Smith has been in custody since his June. He was indicted by a grand jury, moving the case to Superior Court. After Feeley set bail for Smith last week, he remained in custody while a GPS bracelet was acquired.

The Newburyport News reported that while in custody at Middleton Jail, Smith “solicited another to arrange for the murder” of the two victims. After prosecutors filed a motion Tuesday to revoke Smith’s bail, another judge ordered him remain in custody.

A hearing is scheduled for Thursday on the alleged murder plots. That hearing will take place before Feeley.

State Representative Jim Lyons filed a bill of address to remove Feeley from the bench because he’s too easy on criminals.

“Under Judge Feeley criminals are being protected and the victims are the ones that are suffering,” Lyons previously said.