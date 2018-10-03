  • WBZ TVOn Air

HANSON (CBS) – A driver was trapped Tuesday night after a truck crashed into a telephone pole, bringing down wires onto her car in Hanson.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Route 27. Part of the road was closed down as a result.

hansonfire Live Wires Trap Driver Inside Car After Hanson Crash

A crash brought down live wires in Hanson. (Image Credit: Hanson Fire)

The truck crash caused a domino effect, bringing wires down onto another car nearby. The woman inside was uninjured.

About 130 people remain without power due to the crash. About 1,400 customers were without power at one point.

National Grid expects to have power restored by 5 p.m.

No charges have been filed.

