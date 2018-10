DORCHESTER (CBS) – Boston Police are trying to figure out who slashed the tires on 14 vehicles in Dorchester.

The flat tires were found on several cars in the Topliff Street area early Wednesday morning. Officers believe the vandalism happened overnight.

There have been no arrests at this point in the investigation.

The fire department told WBZ-TV there was a dumpster fire nearby on Washington Street overnight as well and they’re working with police to see if there’s any connection.