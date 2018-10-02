(CBS News) — Americans may still be debating costumes for Halloween, but Thanksgiving is already on the calendar as a day off from work for employees at brick-and-mortar stores of at least 60 retailers, according to a list compiled by BestBlackFriday.com.
In Massachusetts, “blue laws” prevent most stores from opening on Thanksgiving and other major holidays.
Nationwide, many retailers have opted to stay closed on Thanksgiving as foot traffic slowly declined and online sales took off. Costco, Home Depot, Ikea and Sam’s Club are among the big-name retailers that plan to take off Nov. 22, according to the third annual compilation by BestBlackFriday.com.
But the day after Thanksgiving — known as Black Friday because it’s seen as the day retailers achieve profitability, or get “in the black” — is a different story. Market research firm ShopperTrack estimates this year’s Black Friday will be the largest shopping day of 2018.
The National Retail Federation estimated that 174 million people shopped in stores and online during last year’s five-day Thanksgiving weekend, which ends with Cyber Monday.
In 2017, 57 percent of those surveyed by BestBlackFriday.com opposed Thanksgiving Day store openings, while just 16 percent favored them. However, the site’s latest poll found nearly a quarter of the 1,069 people surveyed said they favor holiday openings, up nearly 9 percentage points from last year.
Here’s BestBlackFriday’s official Thanksgiving Day closure list, which the website said it would add to as more stores confirm their plans for the holiday shopping weekend:
Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018 (as of Oct. 1)
A.C. Moore
Abt Electronics
Academy Sports + Outdoors
Acme Tools
Allen Edmonds
American Girl
At Home
AT&T (company-owned stores)
Big 5 Sporting Goods
BJ’s Wholesale Club
Blain’s Farm & Fleet
Bob’s Discount Furniture
Burlington
Christopher & Banks
Cost Plus World Market
Costco
Craft Warehouse
Crate and Barrel
Dillard’s
dressbarn (majority of stores)
Fleet Farm
Gardner-White Furniture
Guitar Center
H&M
Half Price Books
Harbor Freight Tools
Hobby Lobby
Home Depot
HomeGoods
Homesense
IKEA
JOANN Stores
Lowe’s
Marshalls
Mattress Firm
Music & Arts
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Rack
P.C. Richard & Son
Patagonia
Pep Boys
Petco
PetSmart
Pier 1 Imports
Publix
Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses
REI
Sam’s Club
Sierra Trading Post
Sportsman’s Warehouse
Sprint (retail stores closed unless mall dictates otherwise; mall kiosks may open)
Staples
Stein Mart
Sur La Table
The Container Store
TJ Maxx
Tractor Supply Co.
Trollbeads
Von Maur
West Marine
© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc.. All Rights Reserved.