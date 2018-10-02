BOSTON (CBS) — Just as Tom Brady gets one of his weapons back, another one has gone missing.

Julian Edelman was back on the field Tuesday for New England’s only practice of the week ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. He’s getting set to make his season debut after sitting out the first four games of the season due to a PED suspension.

Julian Edelman with a little hop in his step upon his return to practice. A walkthrough practice today — more mental work than physical work. pic.twitter.com/bgmH16BJQa — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 2, 2018

But Rob Gronkowski was not at practice on Tuesday, making it unlikely we’ll see the tight end catching passes against the Colts.

Gronkowski re-aggravated his ankle injury in the second half of Sunday’s 38-7 win over the Miami Dolphins, which is not ideal given the quick turnaround the Patriots face this week. He had four receptions for 44 yards on seven targets Sunday afternoon, and currently leads the team with 233 receiving yards through four games (his 17 receptions are second to James White’s 22 catches).

This wouldn’t be the first time Gronkowski has missed a Thursday night game. He practiced ahead of last year’s matchup with the Buccaneeers and even traveled to Tampa, but sat out the game with a thigh injury.

Also missing from Tuesday’s practice were cornerback Eric Rowe and offensive lineman LaAdrian Waddle. Rowe has missed the last two games with a groin injury, while the reason for Waddle’s absence remains unknown.

The Patriots will hold a final walkthrough on Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s game.