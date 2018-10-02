BOSTON (CBS) — As they wait for the ALDS to arrive in Boston, the Red Sox are killing time by holding a raffle.

A pretty sweet raffle, too.

The Red Sox Foundation is giving fans a chance to win tickets to all ALDS games played at Fenway Park with an online raffle. Not good enough? What if those tickets just so happened to be on the Green Monster — the front row on the Green Monster?

The winner of the raffle will receive four Monster seats to Games 1 and 2, and a deciding Game 5 if necessary. They’ll also receive a $150 food and beverage voucher, a tour of the Red Sox Hall of Fame ahead of Friday night’s Game 1, and a custom 2018 Red Sox jersey.

So if the Red Sox end up playing the Yankees in the Divisional Round, you may have a chance to catch a Giancarlo Stanton homer and throw it back at the New York slugger (though CBS Boston does not condone such actions). The Red Sox will play the winner of Wednesday’s Wild Card game between the Oakland Athletics and Yankees in New York.

Fans 18 or older who live in Massachusetts can purchase their raffle tickets online until the raffle closes on Thursday, October 4 at 3 p.m.