BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox won’t play again until Friday, but the team picked up a huge win off the field on Monday afternoon.

Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. had a special surprise for one lucky seventh grader in Boston. In partnership with Major League Baseball, Bradley Jr. paid a visit to Boston Green Academy in Brighton with four tickets to one of this weekend’s American League Division Series games at Fenway Park.

The slick-fielding Bradley Jr. was there for Lucas Feliciano, who thought it was just another Monday at school. But he was the lucky winner of the tickets, and the boy of few words who lightens up any room he enters couldn’t contain his excitement when Bradley Jr. handed him the tickets.

He was given his own press conference, and when asked how Monday’s school day stacked up with all the others, he emphatically said: “This is No. 1!”

As for Bradley Jr., he loves to put a smile on the faces of young fans, and give them memories that will last forever.

“I like to tell people baseball is not who I am; it’s what I do. And things like this is what’s going to impact kids in a positive way,” said Bradley Jr.

Lucas had the option to go to Friday’s Game 1 or Saturday’s Game 2, it turns out Lucas didn’t actually have a choice. His mom wasn’t going to let him miss school, so Lucas will be going to Saturday’s game.