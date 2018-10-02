  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Columbia Gas, Merrimack Valley Explosions

LAWRENCE (AP) — A natural gas company is releasing its plan for replacing aging pipelines and restoring service to thousands of homes and businesses affected by the natural gas explosions and fires north of Boston last month.

Columbia Gas said Tuesday it’s deploying roughly 3,000 workers to replace gas mains, service lines and gas meters in Lawrence, North Andover and Andover. The utility says customers can expect to have their gas service restored gradually.

gasline Columbia Gas Lays Out Plan Restoring Gas Service After Explosions

Crews replace gas line in Merrimack Valley (WBZ-TV)

The upgrade should be completed Nov. 19 and replaces about 45 miles of pipeline and 6,100 service lines.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident, but officials have said an over-pressurized gas line was a cause of the Sept. 13 blasts, which killed one person, injured some 25 others and damaged or destroyed dozens of homes and businesses.

