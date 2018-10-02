BOSTON (CBS) – Boston police are investigating an officer who is seen on camera hitting a suspected moped thief with his cruiser.

Dashcam video recorded Sunday morning in the Seaport shows the officer’s SUV appearing to brake before lurching forward and striking the scooter and the suspect, who runs off and was not caught.

Police told WBZ-TV the suspect was on a stolen scooter and trying to steal another scooter when officers went after him. They said they found bolt cutters and other equipment used to steal a scooter.

The department isn’t sharing details about how the suspect got hit by the cruiser but says it is investigating the officer’s actions.

Paul English, co-founder of travel website Kayak, recorded the dashcam video.