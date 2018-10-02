  • WBZ TVOn Air

By Juli McDonald
BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston man is pleading for the return of an expensive battery that plays an important role in his daily life. Toby Thompson lives with cerebral palsy. He uses an electric tricycle to get everywhere.

“I’ve always been fiercely independent. It’s easy for me to forget. I’ll see my reflection in the window and realize I walk a little bit differently,” he said.

Tuesday afternoon, Thompson was visiting his girlfriend on Beverly Street. When he returned to his tricycle two hours later, the battery had been stolen. Boston Police say two white men were recorded on a surveillance camera stealing it. Thompson describes it as a 36V 9AH Lithium battery; it costs hundreds of dollars and without it, he’s limited.

“I envy people that can put on and kick off a pair of flip flops where it takes me a little bit to put on my braces. Now I have to pedal this thing. This tricycle is about 100 pounds and I’m twice that,” said Thompson.

Investigators describe the first suspect as wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, light colored baseball cap, dark colored pants with black sneakers and white soles. The second suspect is seen wearing a Chiefs cap with a red brim, red jacket with grey sleeves, dark cargo paints and white shoes.

Thompson has been out of work because of an injury and says the theft is both a physical and financial setback.

“It’s always been that way. I’ve always fallen down and popped right back up. The last several years the falling down is still easy but the getting back up is a bit more challenging,” he said.

