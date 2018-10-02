  • WBZ TVOn Air

By Mike LaCrosse
Filed Under:Boston Police, Brighton, Mike LaCrosse, Wine Basket and Spirits

BRIGHTON (CBS)- At the corner of Comm Ave and Warren St in Brighton, several workers banded together to stop an armed suspect that was coming out of a liquor store.

Boston Police responded to a report of a person with a gun right before 8:30 Monday night.

brighton 3 Armed Robbery Suspect Stopped By Workers Outside Brighton Liquor Store

Wine Basket and Spirits (WBZ_TV)

Police identified the suspect as Nikyba Green-Burke. Green-Burke allegedly went into Wine Basket and Spirits and demanded money.

The clerk inside was able to get the gun away from the 30-year-old.

brighton 2 Armed Robbery Suspect Stopped By Workers Outside Brighton Liquor Store

Police Searching Area After Armed Robbery (WBZ_TV)

Once Green-Burke made his way outside, the other people working at the businesses in the area were able to hold that suspect down until the officers could arrive.

“I was trying to save my life that’s all,” clerk Jay Patel said. “I was thinking he’s going to pull the trigger, what’s going to happen to me?”

brighton 1 Armed Robbery Suspect Stopped By Workers Outside Brighton Liquor Store

Wine Basket and Spirits in Brighton (WBZ-TV)

The police were able to recover the gun and stolen money. The suspect is facing charges including armed robbery and assault and battery.

All of the employees from the businesses involved are back at work Tuesday night.

