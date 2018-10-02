BRIGHTON (CBS)- At the corner of Comm Ave and Warren St in Brighton, several workers banded together to stop an armed suspect that was coming out of a liquor store.

Boston Police responded to a report of a person with a gun right before 8:30 Monday night.

Police identified the suspect as Nikyba Green-Burke. Green-Burke allegedly went into Wine Basket and Spirits and demanded money.

The clerk inside was able to get the gun away from the 30-year-old.

Once Green-Burke made his way outside, the other people working at the businesses in the area were able to hold that suspect down until the officers could arrive.

“I was trying to save my life that’s all,” clerk Jay Patel said. “I was thinking he’s going to pull the trigger, what’s going to happen to me?”

The police were able to recover the gun and stolen money. The suspect is facing charges including armed robbery and assault and battery.

All of the employees from the businesses involved are back at work Tuesday night.