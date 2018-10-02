BOSTON (CBS) — Rest up, Red Sox fans. You have a couple of night games in your near future.

When the Red Sox finally take the field again for the ALDS, they’ll do so with a night sky over Boston. Game 1 will start at 7:32 p.m. on Friday night, while Game 2 is set for prime time at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday night, Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday. Start times for the rest of the games in the series will be announced at a later date. All games during the best-of-five series will air on TBS.

As for who the Red Sox will play, we’ll get our answer Wednesday night when the Oakland Athletics and New York Yankees battle in the American League Wild Card game in the Bronx.

Boston manager Alex Cora has already announced that Chris Sale will get the start in Game 1 followed by David Price in Game 2.