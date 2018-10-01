By Dr. Mallika Marshall
BOSTON (CBS) – We all know that exercise is good for us then why don’t many of us do it? New research says we have our brains to blame.

The “exercise paradox” is knowing the benefits of exercise, heart health, mental health, weight management but preferring to sit on the couch instead.

Researchers in Canada say that we’re victims of evolution. We used to be hunters and gatherers who had to search for food and shelter and avoid predators, but because resources were scarce, when we weren’t doing those things we sat around to conserve energy.

However, that primitive behavior does not fit modern times when resources are now abundant. Researchers hope that the knowledge that we’re hardwired to be lazy will help us overcome our reluctance to stay active.

