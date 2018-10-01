PEABODY (CBS) – Millennials are leading the charge when it comes to buying new homes and one of the towns seeing the most real estate action this year is in Massachusetts.

According to Realtor.com, Peabody is the fifth-hottest spot for young people in the United States. Millennials own 32 percent of the homes in town. Houses in Peabody have a median listing price of about $425,000 and are usually on the market for 20 days, 46 fewer than the national average.

It Happens Here: Peabody

Kentwood, Michigan took the top spot, followed by Colorado Springs; Watagua, Texas and Castro Valley, California.

Mansfield and Milford, Massachusetts are also in the top 50.