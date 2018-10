BOSTON (CBS) – Dunkin’ Donuts and Harpoon Brewery have come up with a new kind of cold brew – a DD-inspired beer.

The Harpoon Dunkin’ Coffee Porter is now available in 12-ounce bottles and on draft at select locations on the East Coast.

The 6 percent beer is described as “a malty tasting brew that has a smooth mouthfeel with aromas of espresso and dark chocolate.”

Notably, the packaging on the new beer doesn’t have the word “Donuts,” reflecting Dunkin’s recent name change.