BOSTON (CBS) — The 2018-19 season is off to a rough start for Torey Krug.

The Bruins defenseman will miss at least the first three weeks of the season due to an ankle injury, the team announced Monday. The injury will have Krug wearing a walking boot for the next three weeks, at which point he’ll be reevaluated.

Update from Don Sweeney: Torey Krug suffered a left ankle injury unrelated to his previous fracture. He will be in a boot for three weeks and be re-evaluated then. pic.twitter.com/L8PRZm9bgk — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 1, 2018

Krug suffered the injury in Saturday’s preseason game vs. the Flyers.

The 27-year-old is coming off a career-high in points last season with 59 (14-45-59) in 76 games played. Krug ranked third among Bruins skaters in average ice time at 20:24, behind only Zdeno Chara and Charlie McAvoy.

Krug also led Bruins defensemen in scoring in the postseason with 12 points (3-9-12) in 11 games.

The Bruins’ season begins Wednesday night in Washington.