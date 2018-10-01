  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Harvard University, Judge Brett Kavanaugh

BOSTON (CBS/AP) – Embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will not return to Harvard University this winter.

A message to Harvard Law students Monday night said: “Today, Judge Kavanaugh indicated that he can no longer commit to teaching his course in January Term 2019, so the course will not be offered.”

Christine Blasey Ford has accused the appeals court judge of attempting to rape her when they were high school teenagers. Kavanaugh has denied any sexual misconduct then or in college at Yale University, though more women alleging sexual misconduct have come forward.

The White House has given the FBI clearance to interview anyone it wants to by Friday in its investigation of sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh has taught at Harvard since 2008.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments
  1. Cara (@coconn05) says:
    October 1, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    The phrase, “more women alleging sexual misconduct have come forward,” betrays your partisanship given the absolute lack of credibility or corroboration of any of the accusations. Harvard Law’s loss, no question.

