Kyrie Irving On Flat-Earth Comments: 'I'm Sorry'Speaking Monday at the Forbes Under 30 summit in Boston, the flat-Earth topic that Irving inserted himself into last year was discussed — and the All-Star guard said he didn't realize the effect that his claim would have once it went public.

CBS Sports Friday Night Tailgate Coming To NYCThe event will be filled with food, football and fun, as fans celebrate their favorite sport alongside some of CBS Sports' biggest stars.

Brewers Beat Cubs In Game 163 To Take NL Central CrownLorenzo Cain hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning, Christian Yelich collected three more hits and the Milwaukee Brewers took their first NL Central title since 2011 by downing the Chicago Cubs 3-1 on Monday in a tiebreaker game.

Brady Helps Sell Gisele's Book: 'Hopefully This Gets Me A Kiss Tonight'Aside from being very rich and very famous, Tom Brady is just like everybody else. He's got a lot of responsibilities at work, and he's also got plenty of responsibilities at home.

Tom Brady Says Julian Edelman Looks Good In His Return To Patriots: 'Hasn't Changed A Bit'Tom Brady got his buddy back on Monday, as Julian Edelman's four-game suspension came to an end and he was finally eligible to rejoin the New England Patriots.