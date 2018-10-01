BOSTON (CBS) – Boston University is planning to construct an eye-catching building on its Charles River campus.

The school has revealed plans for a 17-story Data Sciences Center. Thirteen of the floors will each be slightly off center from the one below so that it resembles a stack of books.

As planned, the center would be B.U.’s tallest building on Commonwealth Avenue. The architect says it will be visible from across the river, where Harvard University and M.I.T. are located.

“We wanted architecture that would signal to everyone that this was a special place, the center of campus,” university president Robert Brown said in a press release.

The building still needs approval from the city. Construction is expected to start in the spring and finish in 2022.