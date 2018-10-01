  • WBZ TVOn Air

AYER (CBS) —  An Ayer woman accused of fatally stabbing her cousin with a large kitchen knife was arraigned in Ayer District Court Monday. Laqwanda Villaronga, 26, is being held without bail.

Twenty-four-year-old Jonathan Merritt, also of Ayer, was found suffering from stab wounds in a Groton School Road apartment Friday afternoon. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the District Attorney.

Prosecutors said Villaronga and Merritt were in Villaronga’s home drinking and taking drugs while her kids were at school. The two got into an argument and that’s when investigators said Villaronga pulled a carving knife on Merritt and stabbed him in the heart.

villaronga Ayer Woman Accused Of Fatally Stabbing Cousin Ordered Held Without Bail

Laqwanda Villaronga (Photo Courtesy: LowellSun.com)

She then called 911.

Villaronga was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.

