By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

FOXBORO (CBS) — Tom Brady has made a little more NFL history.

With a 55-yard touchdown pass to Cordarrelle Patterson on Sunday afternoon against the Dolphins, Brady completed a touchdown to the 70th different receiver of his NFL career. That mark ties Brady with Vinny Testaverde for the highest number of different receivers to catch a touchdown from the quarterback.

Brady had made headway in that category earlier this season, when he connected with Phillip Dorsett for a touchdown in Week 1.

Brady can pass Testaverde this season if he throws a touchdown to Sony Michel, Josh Gordon, Jacob Hollister, James Develin, Kenjon Barner or any other newcomer who joins the Patriots’ roster during the season. Defensive players on

What stands out the most about Brady reaching this mark is that he has, quite obviously, been a member of the same team for his entire career. That continuity has led to less opportunity to throw to different receivers, yet Brady’s longevity and consistency allowed him to connect with 70 different receivers for touchdowns.

Testaverde, by contrast, played for seven different teams during his 21 NFL seasons.

Testaverde started 214 NFL games. Sunday marked Brady’s 255th career start. The two were teammates for the 2006 season, when Testaverde threw a touchdown to Troy Brown.

The rankings behind Brady and Testaverde include Steve Deberg (62) and Brett Favre (61).