By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots spent much of the first three quarters on Sunday dominating the Miami Dolphins, but it wasn’t a celebration for all involved.

During the Patriots’ touchdown drive to extend their lead to 31-0, tight end Rob Gronkowski was sitting on the bench, drawing the attention of the training staff. Trainers were focused on Gronkowski’s right ankle.

After James White caught the touchdown from Tom Brady on that drive, Gronkowski headed to the locker room. Shortly thereafter, the Patriots announced that Gronkowski’s return was questionable.

Earlier in the game, Gronkowski set a new Patriots franchise record for most receptions by a tight end, with his 491st career reception. Gronkowski passed Ben Coates in the Patriots’ record book.

Prior to suffering the injury, Gronkowski had caught four passes for 44 yards.