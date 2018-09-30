BOSTON (CBS) — Phantom recently purchased four tubs of garlic hummus at a local supermarket. The creamy contenders were Boar’s Head, Joseph’s, Sabra, and Tribe. See if you can guess which brand ended up at the top of the food chain.

Sabra finished in the last place. This wide tub definitely offers up plenty of eye appeal, sporting a hummus topped with minced garlic and red pepper puree. Unfortunately, when it came to taste, things weren’t nearly as appealing. This pungent spread has a slightly gritty texture and a seriously off-putting aftertaste.

A step up from there is Joseph’s. On the positive side, this locally made brand has a nice smooth texture. On the negative side, its flavor was way too subtle. This hummus was the thickest of the bunch by far, so Phantom suggests using something sturdy like a carrot if you plan to dip.

The runner-up is Boar’s Head. Phantom was shocked that this brand best known for its deli products whips up such a delicious hummus. Its ultra-light and airy texture is complemented by pieces of chopped garlic in the spread and a bounty of toasted sesame seed on top. The roasted garlic flavor is definitely present, but it’s not overpowering, making Boar’s Head a surprisingly solid option.

At the top of the food chain is Tribe. When Phantom is hungry for a garlic hummus, he wants to taste the garlic, and this brand definitely delivers. This medium-bodied spread is packed with garlic flavor, studded with garlic pieces, and topped with even more garlic. And despite all those pungent pieces, this stuff won’t overpower whatever you want to pair it with. That’s why Tribe roasted garlic hummus is at the top of the food chain.