WELLFLEET, Mass. (AP) — The Cape Cod National Seashore is getting nearly $10 million worth of upgrades to address deferred maintenance and make it more visitor-friendly.

Seashore Superintendent Brian Carlstrom tells the Cape Cod Times the funding comes after more than five years of efforts by staff to ensure the application documentation was complete and competitive, but still falls short of the $45 million needed for maintenance.

The most money, $3.3 million, is going to build a 208-space parking lot near Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown.

Another $2.2 million will be used to repair and improve the Head of the Meadow Bike Trail in Truro; and $2.1 million is for design work on the bathhouse and parking lot at Nauset Light Beach in Eastham.

The nearly 44,000-acre seashore includes almost 40 miles of beaches.

