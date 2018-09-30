TRURO (CBS) — The search for a missing swimming off Truro did not continue on Sunday as initially anticipated, said the Coast Guard. Rescue crews were searching for a 26-year-old man near the shore at Ballston Beach on Saturday.

The Coast Guard was notified of a person in the water at 2:30 p.m. but suspended the search around 8 p.m. in hopes that they could resume it Sunday.

Mass. State Police confirmed Sunday afternoon that a body was recovered from the water but no word yet on the identity or if it was the missing swimmer.

Saturday’s search included a response boat crew from Coast Guard Station Provincetown, a rescue aircrew from Air Station Cape Cod, a Massachusetts State Police helicopter, a dive team from the Sandwich Fire Department and the Truro Fire Department.