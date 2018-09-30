Filed Under:Cape Cod, Local TV, Truro

TRURO (CBS) — The search for a missing swimming off Truro did not continue on Sunday as initially anticipated, said the Coast Guard. Rescue crews were searching for a 26-year-old man near the shore at Ballston Beach on Saturday.

The Coast Guard was notified of a person in the water at 2:30 p.m. but suspended the search around 8 p.m. in hopes that they could resume it Sunday.

Mass. State Police confirmed Sunday afternoon that a body was recovered from the water but no word yet on the identity or if it was the missing swimmer.

coast guard vessel e1538329770967 Search For Missing Swimmer Off Cape Cod Suspended

A Coast Guard boat searches for a lost swimmer off Truro. (WBZ-TV)

Saturday’s search included a response boat crew from Coast Guard Station Provincetown, a rescue aircrew from Air Station Cape Cod, a Massachusetts State Police helicopter, a dive team from the Sandwich Fire Department and the Truro Fire Department.

