TRURO (CBS) – The Coast Guard is searching for a 26-year-old man in waters off Truro.

A Coast Guard spokesperson said the man was out in the water with a family member around 2 p.m. Saturday.

The family member was able to get out of the water, but the man is still missing.

The Massachusetts State Police is also assisting in the search.

Further details were not immediately available.

Saturday’s search occurred after heavy shark activity in Truro in recent weeks, with several beaches closed due to shark sightings.

 

