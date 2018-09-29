DEERFIELD, N.H. (CBS/AP) — Massive pumpkins are on display this weekend in New England, including a record-breaker in New Hampshire.

A New Hampshire man has grown a pumpkin that appears to be the largest in the nation.

An organization that serves as the worldwide governing body for pumpkin-growing contests says Steve Geddes of Boscawen squashed the competition across North America with his prize winner weighing in at 2,528 (1,147 kg) lbs.

The Great Pumpkin Commonwealth told the Boston Globe that a pumpkin grown by Geddes is the biggest pumpkin ever grown in North America. The pumpkin this week at the Deerfield Fair earned Geddes a first-place ribbon and $6,000 in prize money.

The Guinness World Records website lists the world’s heaviest pumpkin as weighing 2,624 lbs. (1,190 kg). It was grown by a Belgium man in 2016.

In Massachusetts, the Topsfield Fair is celebrating its 200th birthday.

On Friday night, the winner of the fair’s pumpkin contest was crowned. Ron Wallace took home his third title with a pumpkin that weighed 2,114 pounds.

“This pumpkin didn’t happen by one person,” Wallace said. “This is a group of a lot of people networking together to get pumpkins this big. We help each other out.”

The Topsfield Fair runs through October 8.

